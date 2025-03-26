Issues are not solved by Iftar and Sehri, but by working, mayor tells governor

The war of words between Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab continues as the latter made a statement that issues facing the city cannot be solved simply through gestures like ‘Iftar and Sehri’, but only through consistent and practical work. Speaking to the media, Wahab, belonging to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), emphasised the importance of taking concrete steps rather than engaging in propaganda. Wahab said that the PPP is committed to addressing the problems of the public regardless of political affiliation. He also took a moment to offer prayers for protection from those he referred to as “adversaries” and expressed hopes that the holy month of Ramadan would bring blessings to the city and its people. Further defending the PPP’s approach, Wahab praised the Governor of Sindh, describing him as both a close friend and a benefactor of the city. He revealed that, on the Governor’s suggestion, he had recently written a letter to the federal government requesting funds to support development efforts in Karachi. In particular, Wahab reiterated his request for the release of Rs100 billion, a sum he claimed he has been seeking for the past eight days. He called on federal government officials, including Governor Kamran Tessori, to ensure that these funds are made available, reiterating that, if received, he would ensure full accountability and transparency in their use. Wahab concluded by pointing out that while it is easy to make promises and discuss issues, actual work is far more challenging. He highlighted one of the city’s critical needs – the construction of a Northern Bypass – which he argued is essential to resolving Karachi’s worsening traffic congestion.