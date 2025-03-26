CM Murad, Sindh Assembly speaker extend condolences on demise of COAS Asim Munir’s mother

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir’s mother, here on Tuesday. The Chief Minister Sindh prayed for the higher ranks of the deceased in Jannah and patience for the family. Meanwhile, Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing of the mother of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir. In his condolence message, the Speaker said he stands in solidarity with General Asim Munir and his family during this moment of bereavement. He prayed for the departed soul’s elevation in Jannat-ul-Firdous and for fortitude and patience for the bereaved family. Syed Awais Qadir Shah further remarked that parents are among the greatest blessings of the Almighty, and their loss is irreplaceable. He prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and extended his heartfelt sympathies to General Asim Munir and his family.