Opp moves court over delay in ECP appointments

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed opposition leaders in the National Assembly and the Senate, Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, respectively, have filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the delay in appointing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two Election Commission members on Tuesday. The petition argues that the CEC and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from Sindh and Balochistan completed their tenure on January 26 and are now illegally holding their positions.

It urges the court to declare their continuation in office unconstitutional and to direct the prime minister to consult with the opposition leader on new appointments.

The petition further claims that the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif; Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq; and Chairman of the Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, have failed to fulfil their constitutional obligations in ensuring timely appointments.

The petitioners have requested the court to instruct the National Assembly Speaker to form a parliamentary committee for the selection process and to direct the Senate Chairman to send the list of Senate members to the Speaker for further proceedings.

On March 16, sources reported that the appointment of the CEC and two ECP members has turned into a mere letter-writing exercise instead of a decisive action.

The Speaker of the National Assembly forwarded the opposition leader’s letter to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, which then sought guidance from the Prime Minister’s Office.

However, the government has decided on the nomination of candidates first and then the formation of a parliamentary committee, the sources said.

The opposition leader will have to approach the prime minister on the nomination issue because the current chief and members have constitutional protection until the appointment process is completed. Sources said that the government is in no hurry to bring in a replacement for the current members. If candidates do not come forward, the formation of the committee is pointless.