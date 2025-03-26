Govt withdraws notification for FIA DG’s appointment

Only a day after Abdul Khaliq Sheikh was appointed as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General (DG) in place of Jan Muhammad, who was removed from the post, the Interior Ministry on Tuesday withdrew the notification for Sheikh’s appointment.

The ministry issued the office order for the purpose. Sheikh will now serve only as DG National Police Bureau.

The government had on Monday removed FIA DG Jan Muhammad from office and appointed Abdul Khaliq Sheikh as the new DG in his place instead. Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, a grade 21 officer, had been given an additional charge as FIA DG. Currently, he is working as director general of the National Police Bureau.