Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir’s mother has passed away, prompting an outpouring of condolences from political and religious leaders. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow, offering prayers for the departed soul and support to the grieving family. President Zardari in his condolence message said that he equally shared the grief of Gen Munir and his family.