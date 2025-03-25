Sindh approves grace marks for Karachi science students after poor exam results

The Sindh Assembly’s parliamentary committee has approved grace marks for first-year science students in Karachi. This decision comes after concerns about poor performance in science subjects. Students will receive an additional 15% marks in Physics and Mathematics and 20% in Chemistry. Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah announced this measure during a press conference on Tuesday.

The approval follows a report by a fact-finding committee, led by Dr. Sarosh Lodhi, the former Vice Chancellor of NED University. The committee was formed to investigate the poor results of Karachi students in the intermediate part-I exams. It revealed that students in Karachi have underperformed consistently over the last eight years. Moreover, irregularities were found in the board’s administrative, assessment, IT, and examination systems.

Minister Shah explained that Karachi students were treated unfairly compared to those in other educational boards across Sindh. To correct this, the committee recommended giving grace marks in three core science subjects. The parliamentary committee has approved the recommendation, but final approval still depends on the Sindh chief minister.

The committee has also called for action against those responsible for the discrepancies. Additionally, they have requested permission to review results from other educational boards in Sindh. The issue of government college performance was also raised, with possible reviews for these institutions.