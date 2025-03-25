Pakistan’s IT sector seeks major budget boost to surpass $5 billion in exports

Muhammad Zohaib Khan, the former Chairman of P@SHA, has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to announce a special package for Pakistan’s IT industry in the upcoming national budget. He believes that this is the right time to implement policies that support the sector’s long-term growth. Khan highlighted the government’s vision for a digital economy and initiatives like Uraaan Pakistan as key drivers.

Pakistan’s IT sector is on track to reach $3.6 billion in exports this year, thanks to the efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the Ministry of IT & Telecom, and other key stakeholders. Despite this success, Khan stressed the need for additional measures to solidify Pakistan’s position as a global tech leader. He emphasized that now is the time for bold government action to build on this momentum.

Khan called for comprehensive policy reforms, such as easing business operations, reducing tax burdens, and offering targeted funding for skill development. He also urged the government to promote Pakistan’s IT industry through a strong Brand Pakistan campaign and utilize the incentives available under the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA). These steps could unlock the full potential of the sector.

Looking ahead, Khan is optimistic that with the right support, Pakistan’s IT exports could exceed $5 billion soon. However, he warned that this would require immediate action and a strong commitment from the government. The national budget, Khan believes, is the perfect opportunity for Pakistan to invest in its IT sector and drive economic growth.