Russia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev, has rejected claims that Pakistan is supplying arms to Ukraine. In an interview, he called these reports baseless. Khorev emphasized that there is no evidence supporting these allegations.

Regarding regional security, Khorev noted that Afghanistan’s fight against militancy has not been effective. He linked this issue to the country’s economic struggles and security challenges. This acknowledgment highlights the complexity of the situation in Afghanistan.

Khorev also named ISIS as a major threat to both Russian and regional security. He stated that Russia is closely monitoring the situation. Furthermore, Russia is working with regional partners under the “Quartet” format to combat terrorism effectively.

Additionally, the ambassador emphasized Russia’s collaboration with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). This partnership aims to address issues of militancy. Khorev reaffirmed Russia’s support for Pakistan, Afghanistan, and other nations in this fight against terrorism.