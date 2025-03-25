Gold prices drop in Pakistan ahead of Eid amid global decline

Gold prices in Pakistan dropped on Tuesday as the international market also experienced a decline. In the local market, the price of gold fell by Rs800 per tola. It now stands at Rs317,800.

Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs686, reaching Rs272,462. According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), this marks a notable shift in gold prices.

This decline follows a rise on Monday when gold prices increased by Rs600 per tola, closing at Rs318,600. The recent fluctuations have left many buyers and sellers watching the market closely.

In the global market, gold prices have also dropped. The international rate fell to $3,021 per ounce, down by $6. In Pakistan, silver prices remained steady at Rs3,475 per tola, showing no significant changes.