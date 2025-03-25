Legal troubles for Shakib Al Hasan as court orders asset seizure

Former Bangladesh cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan now faces serious legal issues. A court has ordered the seizure of his assets. This decision comes after he failed to repay loans tied to his crab farming business.

In 2016, Shakib started a crab farm in Satkhira, which closed down in 2021. He borrowed money from a bank, but his checks bounced due to insufficient funds. This financial trouble led to a lawsuit against him and three other officials from his company.

Court records show that Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate issued the order to seize Shakib’s property. Additionally, Bangladesh Bank issued a legal notice about the bounced checks in October 2024, triggering the lawsuit in December.

Moreover, Shakib did not appear in court for a scheduled hearing in January. Due to his absence, the court has issued arrest warrants for him. His legal troubles continue as he remains outside Bangladesh, facing challenges both politically and personally.