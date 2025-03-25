Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal regains consciousness after heart attack

Former Bangladesh cricket captain Tamim Iqbal has regained consciousness after suffering a heart attack during a domestic game. The incident occurred while he played in a 50-over Dhaka Premier Division match for Mohammedan Sporting Club. He experienced severe chest pain and was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to club official Tariqul Islam, Tamim is now improving. He has started talking to family members and even took a short walk in the hospital. Mohammedan physiotherapist Enamul Haque stated that Tamim is stable and may be transferred to another medical facility soon.

Tamim was initially in critical condition and required surgery to implant stents to clear an artery blockage. Medical director Razeeb Hasan confirmed the seriousness of the situation upon his arrival at the hospital. Thanks to swift action, his life was saved.

The cricket community has rallied around Tamim, expressing support and well wishes. Long-time teammate Shakib Al Hasan urged fans to pray for Tamim’s quick recovery. Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also shared encouraging words, reminding Tamim of his strength. Tamim has had a remarkable career, representing Bangladesh in 391 matches and scoring over 15,000 runs.