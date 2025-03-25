Sydney author Tori Woods charged over controversial erotic novel

Sydney author Lauren Tesolin-Mastrosa, known as Tori Woods, has been charged with producing child abuse material. This comes after public outrage over her erotic novel titled Daddy’s Little Toy, which is accused of containing pedophilic themes. She was arrested at her home in Quakers Hill on Friday.

The police launched an investigation into the book after receiving reports of troubling content. The novel features a “barely legal” 18-year-old and her father’s friend. Readers raised concerns about disturbing references, including the older character’s desire for the teen since she was only three years old. The book’s cover, designed to look like children’s toy blocks, also drew criticism for its suggestive imagery.

Tesolin-Mastrosa faces several charges, including possession and distribution of child abuse material. Authorities seized hard copies of the book for forensic analysis. She has been granted conditional bail and will appear in court on March 31.

In a now-deleted social media post, Tesolin-Mastrosa claimed the situation was a “big misunderstanding” and insisted that her book was fictional. She expressed regret for any backlash and defended her collaborators, who she said were unaware of the book’s context. Meanwhile, she has been suspended from her marketing role at BaptistCare, which is conducting an internal investigation into the matter.