Israeli tank strike hits UN compound in Gaza, killing staff member

A Bulgarian UN staff member was killed in an Israeli tank attack on a UN compound in Gaza. The incident occurred in Deir el-Balah on March 19, injuring six others severely. This is the first time the UN has blamed Israel for such an attack.

The attack followed Israel’s breach of a ceasefire with Hamas, escalating fighting in the region. Although Israel claimed it targeted a Hamas site, the UN is demanding a full investigation into the incident.

In response to rising violence, the UN plans to withdraw about 30% of its international staff from Gaza. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made this decision due to increasing security risks and challenges in humanitarian operations.

Despite the staff withdrawal, the UN will continue its aid efforts through its 13,000 Palestinian employees. Sadly, many of these workers have faced deadly risks since the conflict began on October 7, 2023, which has claimed over 50,000 Palestinian lives.