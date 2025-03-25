Deputy speaker urges PM to address ministers’ absence in national assembly

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah has formally complained about the absence of ministers during parliamentary sessions. In a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, he described the lack of attendance as alarming.

Shah pointed out that the absence of ministers, particularly those from the energy and communications ministries, prevented discussions on important public issues. He highlighted that during a session on March 20, key officials were missing, which undermined parliamentary proceedings.

Attendance problems have been ongoing in the National Assembly. A recent report indicated that only 36 members attended all January sessions out of 336. This low attendance by ministers and secretaries weakens legislative oversight and hampers effective governance.

The deputy speaker emphasized the need for immediate action to resolve the issue. He asserted that it is the cabinet’s responsibility to answer lawmakers’ questions. Shah urged the prime minister to take swift measures to ensure ministers participate in parliamentary proceedings.