Eidul Fitr celebrations planned in Vienna with scheduled prayers

Vienna’s Islamic Ideological Council and Central Islamic Center have announced that Eidul Fitr will be observed on Sunday, March 30. This decision allows the Muslim community in Austria to prepare for the celebrations. Various mosques in cities, including Vienna, will hold prayer services for this special occasion.

At the Central Islamic Center, there will be two prayer times. The first prayer in Arabic is set for 6:30 AM, followed by a sermon in German at 8:00 AM. This schedule accommodates diverse attendees and ensures everyone can participate.

In addition, the Minhaj-ul-Quran Center will offer three prayer times. The first prayer will be at 8:00 AM, the second at 9:00 AM, and the last at 10:00 AM. The Faizan-e-Madina Mosque will hold one prayer at 8:30 AM, while the Bilal Mosque will have a single prayer service at 8:00 AM.

Other mosques will also have prayers at specific times. The Idara-e-Mustafa Center will have prayers at 7:30 AM and 9:00 AM. The Ibrahim Mosque will hold prayers at 7:30 AM and 8:30 AM. Overall, these organized prayer schedules ensure the community can gather and celebrate Eidul Fitr together.