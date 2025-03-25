Hajj 2025: First flight from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia set for May 1

The first Hajj flight from Pakistan is expected to depart for Saudi Arabia on May 1, according to sources from the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The Hajj operation will span 30 days, with the final flight scheduled for May 30. An official flight schedule is anticipated to be released by April 10.

A total of five airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Saudi Airlines, will facilitate the pilgrimage. Under the government scheme, around 89,000 Pakistani pilgrims will travel for Hajj, while the total number of Pakistani pilgrims this year is set at 179,210.

Mandatory Meningitis Vaccination for Hajj 2025

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has made the meningitis vaccine mandatory for all pilgrims attending Hajj 2025. This measure aims to safeguard the health of millions of participants, including both Saudi nationals and international pilgrims.

The ministry has stressed that vaccination is a strict prerequisite for Hajj participation, reinforcing the policy with the slogan: “No vaccination, no Hajj.”

To prevent the spread of infectious diseases during the mass gathering, proof of vaccination will be a compulsory requirement for Hajj package registration, with no exceptions allowed.