PSX gains momentum, rises over 100 points in early Tuesday trading

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned positive on Tuesday after opening in the red, gaining over 100 points to reach 116,551.85 by 9:50 AM, marking a 0.1% increase.

Previous Session Recap:

On Monday, the PSX 100-Index faced a bearish trend, dropping 2,002.56 points (1.69%) to close at 116,439.62, down from 118,442.18 in the prior session.

A total of 311.97 million shares changed hands, lower than the 369.12 million traded previously, with total share value standing at Rs20.95 billion compared to Rs23.27 billion.

Out of 468 companies, 124 saw gains, 266 recorded losses, while 78 remained unchanged.

Top Market Movers:

Pak Elektron led the trading with 28.62 million shares at Rs45.87 each.

Cnergyico PK followed with 19.21 million shares at Rs7.94.

TRG Pakistan Limited traded 15.74 million shares at Rs70.20.

Notable Stock Performances: