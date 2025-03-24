IHC restores Imran’s biweekly meetings at Adiala Jail

Court bars visitors from making politicla statements after meetings The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reinstated biweekly meetings for former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, but also barred visitors from making political statements after the meetings.

The ruling, issued on Monday, allows Imran to meet family and lawyers on Tuesdays and friends on Thursdays. However, only those approved by Imran’s coordinator, lawyer Salman Akram Raja, will be permitted.

During the hearing, the court expressed concerns over visitors using jail meetings for political messaging. Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar remarked that visitors should “meet and leave,” stressing that media talk was unnecessary.

The court ordered visitors to sign an undertaking ensuring they would not make public statements after meetings.

Jail authorities defended previous restrictions, citing security threats. They said they had consolidated Khan’s meetings into one day instead of two to manage risks.

The court dismissed the argument, stating that Imran’s biweekly visits had already been approved in a previous ruling.

Justice Dogar instructed Imran’s lawyers to approach the trial court separately if they wanted permission for his children to visit.