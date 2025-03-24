Trump’s visa review policy not ‘Pakistan specific’: US diplomat

As the Donald Trump administration is weighing a significant expansion of travel restrictions that would impact citizens from dozens of countries including Pakistan, a senior US State Department official has said that any measures the new administration takes would not be Pakistan specific but applicable to all countries of the world.

Margaret MacLeod, who is stationed at the US Embassy in London, told Geo News that Trump appreciated Pakistan in his State of the Union address and spoke of the need for cooperation from all countries for greater cooperation to protect the US.

She said that several unverified news has gone public about the ban but the fact is that so far only a review is taking place. “President Trump has signed a Presidential Order which means that the US foreign office will review all kinds of visas for all countries.”

“This is to protect the US from external threats and to protect the US national interests. All our visa programmes are subject to this review. We are changing and upgrading the exchange of information and intelligence with all countries,” she added.

She further said that the objective of the review is full legal compliance, exchange of information as per the Presidential Order.

MacLeod added: “President Trump appreciated Pakistan in his State of the Union address after a wanted man was extradited to the US. We want to promote exchange of information with all countries from all over the world.”

Pakistani Americans, she said, like all other US citizens, are talented and playing a huge role in US life. She urged those wishing to enter the US to abide by the laws.

The diplomat said that the US Homeland Security head underscored recently that the rule of law comes first and the US offers all kinds of opportunities for those who follow the laws and if you break the law then there are no opportunities for you. “Don’t lie in your visa applications. Don’t try illegal means. Be honest.”

The memo or the order, identifies 41 countries, and proposes a full visa suspension for a first group of nations, including Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba, and North Korea.

In the second group, five countries would face partial suspensions that would impact tourist and student visas as well as other immigrant visas, with some exceptions.

In the third group, a total of 26 countries that includes Belarus, Pakistan and Turkmenistan among others would be considered for a partial suspension of US visa issuance if their governments “do not make efforts to address deficiencies within 60 days”, the memo said.