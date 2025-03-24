FBR extends sales tax return deadline to March 27

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for filing Sales Tax and Federal Excise returns to March 27, 2025, to facilitate taxpayers. According to reports, the FBR has also issued an official notification regarding the extension. As per the notification, the initial deadline for filing Sales Tax and Federal Excise returns for the February 2025 tax period was March 18, 2025, which has now been extended to March 27, 2025. The decision has been made under Section 74 of the Sales Tax Act 1990 and Section 43 of the Federal Excise Act 2005. FBR officials stated that the extension aims to ease difficulties faced by taxpayers, allowing them to submit their returns within the given timeframe without any hassle. Taxpayers have been advised to take advantage of the extended deadline and file their returns on time to avoid any potential penalties. FBR periodically extends tax return deadlines to support the business community and ensure smooth tax compliance.