Pakistan’s cities, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi, face worsening climate threats, warns a new WaterAid report, conducted in collaboration with the University of Bristol and Cardiff University. The study finds climate-induced floods and water shortages are crippling urban water and sanitation systems.

Titled ‘Water and Climate: Rising Risks for Urban Populations’, the report highlights how 90% of climate disasters are water-related, with South Asian cities witnessing intensified monsoon patterns. Pakistan’s urban infrastructure is struggling to cope.

Worsening WASH Crisis

The report reveals 20% of global cities are shifting to extreme wet or dry conditions, with Pakistan’s urban hubs among them. Increased flooding is damaging sanitation facilities, spreading disease, and disrupting services. Experts warn a ‘Day Zero’ scenario is looming, where water supplies dangerously decline.

Urgent Action Needed

WaterAid urges policymakers to:

Invest in climate-resilient WASH systems through public-private partnerships.

Integrate WASH into climate adaptation plans for urban centres.

Prioritise vulnerable communities, particularly women and girls.

Mian Muhammad Junaid, Country Director, WaterAid Pakistan, said: “Pakistan’s cities already struggle with water and sanitation. Climate change is accelerating the crisis, leaving millions at risk. Urgent investments in climate-resilient water systems are critical to safeguard vulnerable communities, ensure health, and build a sustainable future for all.”

A Call to Action

Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad-Pakistan’s key urban centres-are especially vulnerable due to aging infrastructure and weak climate adaptation. WaterAid is working with national and provincial governments on rainwater harvesting, flood-resistant sanitation, and improved wastewater management.

As World Water Day approaches, the urgency for climate-resilient WASH solutions has never been greater. Addressing these issues now will not only protect millions but also secure Pakistan’s water future for generations to come.