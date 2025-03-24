Denmark expresses readiness to help Pakistan curb climate change

Denmark has expressed readiness to provide support to Pakistan in climate change mitigation and adaptation initiatives.

The support was expressed by Danish ambassador to Pakistan, Jakob Linulf during meeting with Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Malik in Islamabad today.

The meeting discussed Pakistan’s climate vulnerability and joint collaborative opportunities to build the country’s climate resilience.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister highlighted the government’s focus on targeted projects to drive international funding and cooperation.

He said Pakistan’s petroleum sector is spearheading a green revolution in the country as Pakistan State Oil has launched a renewable energy program, while Marri Petroleum is also making strides toward transitioning to renewable energy sources.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu, also called on Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Malik in Islamabad today.

The meeting discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation between Turkiye and Pakistan in forestry and climate change, with a particular emphasis on carbon credit projects.

Both sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in carbon credit-related projects and boost investment in such initiatives by exploring available global and regional climate finance avenues.

The Turkish Ambassador expressed his country’s commitment to support Pakistan’s efforts in combating climate change.

Talking to him, Musadik Malik welcomed the proposal for collaboration particularly in the areas of deforestation, desertification, water scarcity and climate adaptation.