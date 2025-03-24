Indian comedian’s jokes spark defamation probe

A comedian popular for his biting political humor is being investigated for possible defamation over jokes made about an Indian state leader who is an ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in yet another case raising questions over freedom of speech in the country. Police in the western city of Mumbai opened the investigation Monday against Kunal Kamra over a comedy skit referring to Eknath Shinde, the second highest elected leader of Maharashtra state, following a complaint filed by a politician from Shinde’s Shiv Sena party. Kamra had made the remarks in a comedy skit, but it was unclear when the performance took place. A video clip of the skit Kamra posted on his Instagram profile on Sunday showed him taunting Shinde in a parody song. Kamra’s use of the term “traitor” particularly triggered Shiv Sena party workers and on Sunday they ransacked the studio where he had performed the skit. Police are also investigating the vandalism. One lawmaker from the party Sunday threatened Kamra, saying he would be chased by the party workers throughout the country. “You will be forced to flee India,” lawmaker Naresh Mhaske warned Kamra in a video message.