Sindh announces 30,000 Google scholarships for university students

The Sindh government, in collaboration with Google and Tech Valley, has announced more than 30,000 Google Career Certificates scholarships for public sector universities across the province to empower youth with globally recognised digital skills.

The meeting held at CM House was attended by Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, Secretary to the Chief Minister Raheem Shaikh, Chairman of HEC Sindh Prof Tariq Rafi, Secretary of School Education Zahid Abbasi, Secretary of IT Noor Samoo, Secretary of U&B Abbas Baloch, the Vice Chancellors of 30 public sector universities, CEO of Tech Valley Pakistan Umar Farooq, and other concerned parties.

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting to formalise the initiative with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here at CM House on Monday.

The Chief Minister stated that the aim of the initiative is to equip students with in-demand digital skills in fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, Digital Marketing, IT Automation, and Project Management, ensuring they are prepared for the evolving job market.

Murad Shah said that following the success of the 2024 Google Career Certificates Sindh Programme, in which 1,500 students from 10 universities achieved a 100 per cent success rate, the 2025 expansion underscores this government’s commitment to digital transformation and workforce development.

Mr Shah emphasised the importance of the programme, commenting: “This partnership is a testament to our vision of transforming Sindh into a hub of innovation and skill development.” He added that by offering over 30,000 scholarships, we are not merely investing in education; we are investing in the future of our youth and the economic prosperity of our province.

Developed by Google experts, the Career Certificates programme provides flexible online learning, enabling students to gain industry-recognised credentials within three to six months, even without a traditional degree.

Talking about success stories and career Growth, CM Murad Shah said that the previous cohort witnessed graduates securing jobs and internships at leading companies, with salaries ranging from Rs 70,000 to Rs 1.6 million per month.

“One such success story is Leena Kumari, a student from the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, who completed the Google AI Essentials course and secured a project internship at Evolution,” he said and added that her story was featured by Google, highlighting the real impact of this initiative.

Kyle Gardener, Government Affairs & Public Policy Lead at Google, highlighted the importance of this initiative as “Google is committed to equipping individuals with the digital skills necessary to thrive in today’s economy. Through this partnership, students across Sindh will have access to world-class training, unlocking new career opportunities and driving economic growth.”

Secretary IT Noor Samo briefing the CM stated that 2025 program aims to promote inclusivity and accessibility by ensuring that at least 30 per cent of participants are female, thereby fostering gender inclusion. It will also focus on reaching marginalised and underserved communities to provide equitable access to education.

To expand its outreach, the program will collaborate with 30 public sector universities across Sindh. Participants will receive training in nine specializations, including the AI Essentials Course, as well as two new courses: Prompting Essentials and Agile Essentials.

Moreover, the Soft Skills & Career Kamyabi Sindh Programme, introduced last year, will continue to train students in CV writing, interview skills, and communication, enhancing their employability, CM said.

The Minister Education Sardar Shah said that by offering over 30,000 scholarships, Tech Valley is not only imparting skills but also shaping futures and cultivating a talent pool that will propel Sindh’s digital economy forward.

With strong government-industry collaboration, this initiative is set to redefine digital education in Sindh, ensuring that students possess the skills to compete in the global digital economy and contribute to the province’s socio-economic progress, the CM concluded.