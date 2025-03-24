Sindh govt announces public holiday on April 4

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on April 4 to mark the 46th death anniversary of PPP founder and former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. According to a notification issued by the Services General Administration and Coordination on Monday, all the government and private office will remain closed throughout the province. All government and semi-government offices, schools, colleges, universities and education boards will remain shut on April 4 (Friday). Autonomous authorities and local body councils will also remain closed, the notification said.