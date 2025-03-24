Governor Tessori responds to criticism from Karachi mayor

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has responded to the statement made by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, asserting that his focus during Ramadan is entirely on serving the public, particularly during the times of Sehri and Iftar.

In his remarks, Tessori stressed that his dedication to community service during the holy month of Ramadan leaves him with no time for anything else, particularly until after Sehri.

Sindh Governor shared that he had the privilege of hosting Iftar for the Consuls General of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Oman, Turkiye, Malaysia, Russia, and Bangladesh, and also had the honour of offering Iftar to 10,000 individuals at the Governor House.

He expressed that while serving the public, he also gains spiritual merit, highlighting that he provides daily gifts such as residential plots, Umrah tickets, motorcycles, and phones, in addition to distributing Sehri to various locations.

Tessori also responded to critics, advising them to focus on making improvements rather than harbouring jealousy over the love and support he has received from the people.

He pointed out that this Ramadan, he had demonstrated his commitment to all citizens, with people from all backgrounds-whether Muhajirs, Sindhis, Punjabis, Baloch, or Pashtuns-considering him a brother and a son.

He concluded by encouraging others to win hearts through service, emphasising that this is the true measure of success, rather than being envious of popular support.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has urged the Prime Minister of Pakistan to honour his promises regarding Karachi’s development, while also calling on MQM to clarify its position on local government powers. Wahab stated that he has received a response from Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesori and will reply soon.

During the inauguration of development projects near Machi Miani Market, Wahab emphasised the importance of the Old City Area as the foundation of Karachi, and assured that municipal issues, particularly the blocked sewerage system, were being addressed. He criticised the Governor for focusing on Iftar and Sehri parties instead of addressing Karachi’s problems and called for the release of Rs100 billion promised for the city’s development.

Wahab also criticised MQM for its unclear stance on local governance, noting that while the party had previously supported grassroots governance, it now advocated for PIDCL to take over KMC’s responsibilities. He mentioned ongoing efforts to resolve Karachi’s water shortage and development projects in Keamari Fish Market and Lyari, stating that no obstacles to development would be tolerated.