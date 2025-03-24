PPP won’t compromise on Sindh’s interest, says Memon

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon categorically stated that the PPP will never make a compromise on Sindh’s interests and will never let the controversial canals be built at any cost. In a statement, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the PPP remains steadfast to protect the water rights of the province and will never allow any step that undermines its resources, as envisioned by the Sindh people. He emphasized that the PPP has always maintained a clear stance on water-related issues and will not yield to any pressure or political expediency in this regard.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the president Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Chief Minister of Sindh, and the Sindh government have delivered a clear message that the construction of any illegal canal will not be tolerated. He added that the Sindh Assembly has also passed a resolution on this matter, reflecting the aspirations of the people. He further stated that water is a fundamental right of the people of Sindh, and no attempt to deprive the province of its share will be allowed to succeed. He emphasized that the PPP has always stood for truth and justice and will continue to do so in the future.

Sharjeel Inam Memon urged the federal government and relevant institutions to uphold Sindh’s water rights and refrain from any scheme or project that would deprive the province’s people of their rightful share.