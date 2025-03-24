Nasir Shah condoles death of senior journalist’s father

Minister for Energy and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also expressed his condolences on the death of senior journalists Hafiz Tariq Mahmood, Arif Mahmood, Asif Mahmood, Osama Mahmood and Rashid Mahmood’s Father Qari Mahmood-ul-Hasan.

Nasir Shah said in his condolence message that I share the grief of the bereaved family equally. May Allah give you and your family a lot of strength and patience to bear this unbearable loss, may Allah give the highest place in Jannah to your Father Qari Mahmood-ul-Hasan.