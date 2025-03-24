Police disperse BYC protesters, take 6 people into custody

Karachi police on Monday dispersed protesters and arrested six people as the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) held a protest against the recent arrests of its leadership and a crackdown on its Quetta sit-in.

The BYC had announced a protest at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) against the detention of its key leaders, including Dr Mahrang Baloch who was arrested on Saturday along with 16 other activists from their protest camp in Quetta, a day after claiming that three protesters had died due to police action.

Subsequently, in a notification , Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi imposed a ban on all types of gatherings across the city under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

As BYC supporters tried to reach the KPC, they were intercepted by the police at the Fawara Chowk, where they were met with resistance by the law enforcers.

After an hour-long protest, police began dispersing the demonstrators and took Sammi Deen Baloch and other BYC supporters into custody.

South Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Asad Raza told the media that the Karachi commissioner had issued a notification regarding a ban on any public assemblies or protests, however, various groups, including the BYC, had planned protests in the red zone.

A large number of civil society activists were seen standing outside the police station at Artillery Maidan where the protesters were detained. DIG Raza said the police had decided to lodge a case against them under Section 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In a statement in the day , the Karachi Traffic Police said: “Both roads from Din Muhammad Wafai Road to MR Kiani Chowrangi towards Fawara Chowk have been closed for traffic.

“Local police have closed the road due to security,” the statement added.

It continued that alternative traffic routes had been devised from MR Kiani Chowrangi towards Court Road, Thana Gali towards Sarwar Shaheed Road and Fawara Chowk towards Zainab Market.

The public was requested to call Traffic Helpline 1915 for alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience.

According to a post on X, the BYC protest in Karachi was scheduled for 4pm and was organised in collaboration with civil society members, while a protest in Quetta was scheduled for noon.

On the other hand, two separate counter-protests were held in the nearby area, where participants held placards and chanted slogans against the BYC as well as the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

However, it was unclear under what arrangements the counter-protests were organised despite the imposition of Section 144.