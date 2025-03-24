Money laundering charges filed against Armaghan in Mustafa Amir case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has filed a money laundering case against Armaghan Qureshi, the key suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case.

The investigation reveals that since 2018, Armaghan had been running illegal call centres, generating an illegal monthly income ranging from $300,000 to $500,000, which he transferred via cryptocurrency.

The FIA further disclosed that Armaghan was also involved in selling the cryptocurrency through various companies.

As part of the ongoing money laundering case, eight luxury vehicles purchased with proceeds from cryptocurrency sales have been frozen by the authorities.

The FIA’s action expands the investigation into Armaghan’s financial activities, linking him to illicit financial dealings beyond his alleged involvement in Mustafa Amir’s murder.

Armaghan Qureshi, the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case, has denied confessing to the crime, telling a court that police are attempting to force a statement from him.

In court, he refused to admit guilt and claimed authorities were pressuring him into making a confession.

Earlier, co-accused Shiraz aka Shavez Bukhari also refused to confess during his own appearance before the magistrate.

The two suspects are under investigation in connection with the killing of Mustafa Amir, a case that has drawn public and media attention in recent weeks.

Previously, according to the charge sheet submitted by the police, Armaghan has confessed to his crime.

According to the details of the case, Armaghan ran a call center at a bungalow in Defence’s Khayaban-e-Momin area, where 30 to 40 boys and girls worked, along with 30 to 35 security guards stationed at the premises. The bungalow also illegally housed three lion cubs.

The interrogation report also shed light on Armaghan’s involvement in business and drug use. Prior to Mustafa’s murder, Armaghan, along with his friend Shiraz, planned to burn Mustafa’s car, and had previously intended to harm him.

The report revealed that in 2019, Armaghan was involved in a case regarding drug importation, but he had secured bail in that matter.

According to the investigation, Armaghan himself was a drug user. On New Year’s Eve, Armaghan hosted a party at the bungalow, where Shiraz was also present until 3 am. However, Mustafa did not attend the party.

The following day, Armaghan and Mustafa had a personal dispute, which escalated into a violent confrontation. On January 6, Armaghan invited Shiraz to the bungalow to consume drugs together, and Mustafa arrived at around 9 pm. During this encounter, Armaghan assaulted Mustafa with an iron rod.

Armaghan and Shiraz stripped Mustafa of his clothes, bound his hands and feet with a white sheet, and dragged him down the stairs.

Mustafa’s car was parked in the bungalow’s parking lot, and they placed his body in the trunk of the car, after which they took him to Hub.

The report further details that Armaghan instructed two employees to clean blood stains from the room. Armaghan also took Mustafa’s clothes, mobile phone, and internet device. When they could not find fuel in the car, Armaghan took a fuel can from the bungalow. The report explains that Armaghan discarded Mustafa’s mobile phone and other belongings on the way.

They arrived in Hub around 4:30 am, poured petrol on the car, and set it on fire. Armaghan and Shiraz then walked to a hotel for breakfast. A hotel employee noticed a weapon, and the two men fled the scene. After walking for several hours and hitching rides, they made their way back to Karachi.