A Fragile Truce

On Monday, U.S. and Russian officials convened in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to negotiate a 30-day ceasefire for the Black Sea: a vital corridor for Ukraine’s grain exports and a linchpin in global food security. Yet, Ukraine’s conspicuous absence from these discussions underscores a troubling reality: a truce reached without its direct involvement risks becoming yet another hollow gesture in a long history of broken promises.

President Zelensky has been unequivocal in his stance: any ceasefire must be genuine and inclusive. “Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” is not just a slogan; it is a principle that must guide all diplomatic efforts if the sovereignty and future of the nation are to be respected. However, the dual-track format in Riyadh, where U.S. diplomats shuttle between the Russian delegation and a separate Ukrainian team, effectively sidelines Kyiv from critical face-to-face negotiations.

Russia’s commitment to a “partial ceasefire” remains dubious. Despite high-level talks in Saudi Arabia, Russian forces continue to launch drone attacks on key port cities like Odesa and Mykolaiv. These assaults have not only caused civilian casualties and inflicted severe damage on infrastructure but have also disrupted the flow of grain (a commodity that once saw over 60 percent of Ukraine’s pre-war exports traverse the Black Sea). The repercussions are global: import-dependent regions in Africa and the Middle East face soaring food prices and heightened risk of famine, while Ukraine’s economy remains under relentless pressure.

The Riyadh talks reveal broader diplomatic fissures. The United States, driven by strategic imperatives and domestic political concerns, is eager for a ceasefire that, if only temporary, could defuse immediate tensions. Yet history teaches us that ceasefires lacking true commitment and inclusivity are mere pauses in a protracted conflict. For Ukraine, the stakes are existential-not only does a weak truce undermine its sovereignty, but it also jeopardizes the long-term stability of global food markets.

The international community must insist on a truce that is both comprehensive and enforceable. True peace will require an agreement that includes Ukraine at the negotiating table and addresses the underlying causes of the conflict. Only then can we hope to break the cycle of intermittent violence and build a durable peace that upholds international law, protects human dignity, and secures a stable future for all. *