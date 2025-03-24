Govt denies reports of sugar price hike

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday denied reports of a sugar price hike, saying the claim that sugar is being sold at Rs 180 per kg is baseless.

Speaking in Islamabad, Rana Tanveer said that sugar is available in the market at Rs 164 per kg, while at utility stores, the price is Rs 153 per kg. He added that the government has taken action to regulate sugar prices. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee led by Ishaq Dar to determine the official price of sugar.

The federal minister also dismissed rumours of a price surge, stating that the government is working closely with provinces and will take strict action against hoarders.

According to media reports, it is important to mention that on March 19, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar set the retail price of sugar at Rs 163 per kg, assuring that there is neither a shortage nor will there be one.

Ishaq Dar held a special meeting with the sugar mills association and other stakeholders on Wednesday to control sugar prices. During the meeting, he clarified that ex-mill prices would range between Rs154 and Rs159 per kg, while the retail price must not exceed Rs164 per kg. However, despite government directives, sugar prices in Karachi have surged again.

Meanwhile, following PM Shehbaz Sharif’s orders, the FIA Anti-Corruption Circle has launched an investigation into the sugar mafia. The FIA has formally sought assistance from the PTA and issued a written request for data.

Earlier, on March 14, reports indicated that sugar prices had further increased in the second week of Ramazan. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, sugar prices rose by Rs. 9.26 per kg in just one week. The average price is now Rs. 171.90 per kg, with some areas selling it for as high as Rs. 180 per kg.

Official data shows that in the last two weeks alone, sugar prices have increased by Rs. 14.22 per kg. Over the past three and a half months, the average price has surged by Rs. 40 per kg. At the start of 2025, sugar was priced at Rs. 138.64 per kg.