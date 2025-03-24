8,653 new Roshan Digital Accounts opened in February 2025

Overseas Pakistanis reposed their confidence in Roshan Digital Account (RDA) as 8,653 new accounts were opened during the month of February 2025 in RDA.

According to a report released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), as many as 797,350 accounts were opened from September 2020 to February 2025.

The report further revealed that during the month of February 2025 dollars $204 million were deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts while in January 2025 the amount was $222 million.

From September 2020 to February 2025 net amount of $9.76 billion were held by Roshan Digital Accounts.

From September 2020 to February 2025 $1.72 billion were withdrawn from the Roshan Digital Accounts. An amount of $6.18 billion was used locally from September 2020 to February 2025.