Business community backbone of economy, says Ahsan

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Member Central Core Committee of the United Business Group (UBG) and former President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has stated that the business community serves as the backbone of the national economy, and resolving their issues has always been his top priority.

He acknowledged Ajmal Baloch’s unforgettable services for traders and expressed his willingness to support him everywhere for trader unity. He emphasized that instead of relying on any institution, traders must resolve their issues through mutual strategy and unity. He has always worked for the welfare of traders and the beautification of Islamabad’s markets. He urged Ajmal Baloch to take the lead and bring everyone together. He expressed these views while addressing an Iftar dinner held in honor of the presidents of various markets in Islamabad at his residence today. On this occasion, the President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Pakistan and President of Aabpara Market, Ajmal Baloch, along with the President of G-10 Markaz, Ikhlaq Abbasi, President of Jinnah Super Market, Asad Aziz, President of F-10 Markaz, Ahmed Khan, President of Super Market, Shehzad Shabbir Abbasi, President of I&T Center G-10, Zafar Iqbal Gujjar, President of G-13, Riaz Khan, President of I&T Center G-9, Nisar Ahmed Langah, President of I&T Center G-7, Raja Safeer, as well as Arshad Abbasi, Chaudhry Ehtesham, Chaudhry Mazhar Hussain, Aslam Khokhar, Tanveer Khokhar, Umar Farooq, Brigadier Sajjad Hussain, Owais Khokhar, and several other business leaders and prominent personalities participated.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, in his address, stated that as the President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, he has always raised his voice on every platform for the rights of traders and has taken all possible measures to resolve their issues. He further said that the “Clean and Green Islamabad” movement was launched with the same mission-to keep our city clean and free from environmental pollution.

To further expand this initiative, all market associations must become actively involved so that Islamabad can truly be transformed into a model city. Ajmal Baloch, while addressing, said that Ahsan Bakhtawari has always taken practical steps to protect the rights of traders, and the progress made in resolving traders’ issues during his tenure was exemplary. Ahsan Bakhtawari was the first president who opened the doors of the chamber to everyone. His tenure was a golden era in which traders were given respect, and practical measures were taken to resolve their problems. Today, there is a need to unite the chamber once again, and I stood with Ahsan Bakhtawari in this struggle and will always stand with him. Ajmal Baloch also expressed gratitude to Ahsan Bakhtawari for spending a significant amount on the installation of a water filtration plant and security cameras in Aabpara Market. President of Jinnah Super Market, Asad Aziz, stated that welfare projects like water filtration plants are excellent initiatives for both traders and the public.

He emphasized the need to expand such efforts so that more people can benefit from them. He further added that the installation of water filtration plants and security cameras in all commercial centers of Islamabad by Ahsan Bakhtawari reflects his strong commitment to public service. President of G-10 Markaz, Ikhlaq Abbasi, remarked that Ahsan Bakhtawari has set a new precedent of public service within the business community of Islamabad by personally funding the installation of a water filtration plant in G-10 Markaz. He assured full support for such initiatives. President of F-10 Markaz, Ahmad Khan, stated that Ahsan Bakhtawari played a vital role in resolving traders’ issues during his tenure and provided them with a strong platform, which remains a guiding light.