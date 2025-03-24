Emraan Hashmi drops ‘Awarapan 2’ teaser with release date

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has dropped an exciting update on his upcoming film ‘Awarapan 2,’ a sequel to his 2007 title.

The actor took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his fans who had long been asking for a second part of his iconic film. Emraan Hashmi announced ‘Awarapan 2’ release date along with a teaser on his 46th birthday on Monday.

Sharing shots from his hit 2007 film, the Bollywood actor wrote on Instagram, “Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh #Awarapan2 in cinemas, 3rd April 2026.”

The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt.

It is worth noting here that Emraan Hashmi received widespread acclaim for starring in 2007’s ‘Awarapan.’ Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, the film co-starred Hashmi with Bollywood actors Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

The 2007 title was inspired by the South Korean movie ‘A Bittersweet Life’ and gained a cult following over the years for its storyline and music by notable musician Pritam.

‘Awarapan’ follows Shivam, a hitman working for a gangster, Malik.

Shivam’s life takes a complicated turn when he is sent to keep an eye on Malik’s mistress, Reema.

Fans were expecting some kind of news on ‘Awarapan 2’ after Emraan Hashmi’s last week post sparked speculations about the film. Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood actor shared an animated clip featuring his iconic character, standing with a pigeon in a cage, gazing at a sunset-lit cityscape. His powerful voiceover played in the background, saying, “Maine maut ko bohot kareeb se dekha hai. Kisi aur ki zindagi ke liye marna hi meri zindagi hai.”