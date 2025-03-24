India has been robbed of Oscars many times: Deepika

Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone believes India has been robbed of Oscars many times and several deserving movies have been snubbed by the Academy Awards.

In the latest video shared on her Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone talked about Adrien Brody’s Best Actor Oscar win for ‘The Brutalist’ and said she is really ‘happy’ for him.

However, going ahead, Padukone took a dig at Hollywood’s Academy of Motion Pictures, as she talked about one Oscar win that felt personal to the Bollywood star.

She said, “India has been robbed of the Oscars many times. Many, many deserving movies I feel like just got snubbed. Whether its movies, whether its talent”

“But I remember being in the audience and when they announced RRR, I got emotional,” added the ‘Pathaan’ actor. “Outside of being an Indian, I had really nothing to do with that movie but that was like a huge, huge moment. That felt very, very personal.” For the unversed, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum-opus ‘RRR’ won Oscars for the Best Original Song category, for its tapping number ‘Naatu Naatu’, in 2023.

Meanwhile, India’s latest official entry to compete for Best International Feature Film, at Oscars 2025, filmmaker Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’, failed to make it to the top 15 shortlisted films for the next stage.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone, who gave three back-to-back hits last year, including, ‘Fighter’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Singham Again’, has been on her much-deserving maternity break, since welcoming her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, six-month-old daughter Dua.