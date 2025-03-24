Bangladeshi actress sees criticism unjustified for playing Sheikh Hasina in movie

Nusraat Faria recently shared her emotional experience portraying Sheikh Hasina in Mujib: The Making of a Nation amid significant controversy.

When the film was first announced, Faria received a warm reception for her casting.

However, as the political landscape shifted with the fall of the Awami League government, the situation changed drastically.

The actress faced severe backlash on social media. Critics mocked her, with one person asking: “Who will make the biopic of the fascist escaping?”

In a candid discussion on a podcast, Nusraat addressed the harsh reactions.

She said: “Criticism is part of an artist’s life, but this felt like a gamble.

“When I signed for the film, everything seemed normal. I was praised for the role. But suddenly, the whole country turned against me.” She went on to explain the confusion and emotional toll the situation took on her. Nusraat reflected: “Since July, the entire situation flipped. It left me wondering what direction to take next.”

Despite this, she emphasised that artists should not be blamed for political shifts or public opinion changes.

Nusraat shared that when she joined Mujib in 2019, the circumstances were different. She said: “If the government approaches me with a project, I don’t have the luxury to turn it down.” Coming from a middle-class family, she felt a responsibility to accept the opportunity, especially with the renowned director Shyam Benegal attached. However, the controversy surrounding her role as Sheikh Hasina has affected her career.