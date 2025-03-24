Dia wants media to apologise to Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood diva and former beauty queen Dia Mirza asked the media to apologize to fellow actor Rhea Chakraborty as she gets clean chit from CBI in ex-beau Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. For the unversed, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) India has cleared the names of Rhea Chakraborty and her family members from the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his home in June 2020. Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with the ‘Chhichhore’ actor when he committed suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai, while living alone during the lockdown, was accused of ‘abetment to suicide’ and ‘money laundering’ by the latter’s father, KK Singh.

CBI has now filed its final report on Rajput’s death probe earlier this week, bringing the case to a crucial point, as the special court in Mumbai will now decide the next steps regarding the further investigation. As the CBI submitted the closure report of the case, ending the probe into Rajput’s death, actor Dia Mirza has demanded a written apology for Chakraborty from the media, for anguish and harassment, for tarnishing her and her family’s image. “Who in the media will have the grace to put out a written apology to Rhea Chakraborty and her family?” she asked in an Instagram story. “You went on a witch hunt. You caused deep anguish and harassment just for TRPs. Apologise. That’s the very least you can do.”Dia Mirza wants media to apologise to Rhea Chakraborty. Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, also talked about the family’s ordeal during years of investigation and added, “I salute her and her family for enduring inhuman treatment in silence.”