Who has qualified for the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup will have a record 48 teams, and New Zealand qualified on Monday five days after Japan became the first nation excluding the three hosts to secure a spot. Other teams could follow in the current international window. Next year´s tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada kicks off on June 11 and the final will take place on July 19. Forty-three teams will get their spots through their continent´s qualifying process. Another two will secure their berths in the international playoffs featuring six teams and scheduled for March 2026. Asia will have eight direct berths and one in the intercontinental playoff. Africa has nine direct spots plus one for the intercontinental playoff. North and Central America plus the Caribbean get three direct berths and another two spots in the intercontinental playoffs. South America has six direct spots and will send another team to the intercontinental playoffs. Oceania for the first time has a guaranteed spot at the World Cup, and New Zealand clinched that with a 3-0 win over New Caledonia in Auckland. It could add another with New Caledonia going into the intercontinental playoffs. Europe will have 16 teams sure to play in the next World Cup. The three host countries automatically qualify – and thus occupy three of the CONCACAF spots: United States, Mexico, Canada. Japan (qualified on March 20 by beating Bahrain 2-0). New Zealand (qualified on March 24 by beating New Caledonia 3-0).