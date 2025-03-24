The Martial Artist Set for a Grand Eid Release in Pakistan – Worldwide Premiere on April 4th



Karachi, Pakistan – 21st March, 2025: Shaz Khan’s much-anticipated action-drama, The

Martial Artist, is gearing up for its nationwide release in Pakistan on the first day of Eid,

promising an unforgettable cinematic experience. With a stellar cast featuring Faran Tahir,

Sanam Saeed, and Babar Peerzada, the film stands as a groundbreaking achievement—the first

English-language production of its scale, headlined by Pakistani talent. Filmed across the United

States, Pakistan, and Central America, The Martial Artist brings a global perspective to

storytelling while staying rooted in its Pakistani essence.

Shot across diverse international locations, The Martial Artist is not just a film—it’s a global

cinematic spectacle. Helmed by Shaz Khan, who also co-wrote the film with Michael Ross

Albert, it delivers a thrilling, high-energy story with Hollywood-level action, an inspiring

journey, and powerful performances. Backed by executive producer Rasikh Ismail Khan and

distributed in Pakistan by Hum Films, the project blends global storytelling with bold, cinematic

action, making it a milestone for Pakistani cinema on the international stage.

With its worldwide premiere scheduled for April 4th, the film’s release in Pakistan on Eid Day 1

ensures that audiences here get an exclusive first look before it hits international markets. To

make the experience even more accessible, The Martial Artist will also be released in a dubbed

Urdu version alongside its original English-language edition.

This Eid, prepare for a cinematic revolution—The Martial Artist merges Pakistan’s homegrown

talent with world-class filmmaking, setting a new benchmark for action cinema.