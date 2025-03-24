Saudi Arabia makes meningitis vaccine mandatory for Hajj 2025 pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has announced that all pilgrims participating in Hajj 2025 must receive the meningitis vaccine. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed that both Saudi citizens and foreign pilgrims are required to be vaccinated before they can proceed with their pilgrimage. Without the vaccine, pilgrims will not be allowed to register or process Hajj packages.

This decision aims to prevent the spread of infectious diseases during Hajj. The Ministry emphasized the importance of controlling contagious diseases for the safety of all pilgrims. In January, the Saudi Ministry of Health had also outlined mandatory vaccinations for Umrah pilgrims, further strengthening health measures.

Additionally, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued guidelines requiring pilgrims to carry vaccination certificates along with other health documents. These measures ensure that pilgrims adhere to the necessary health protocols before traveling.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Minister for Religious Affairs, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, announced reductions in Hajj package costs. The 40-day package price dropped by Rs25,000, while the short 25-day package saw a Rs50,000 reduction. Refunds will also be processed for 2024 pilgrims, totaling over Rs4.75 billion.