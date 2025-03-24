Harbhajan Singh faces backlash for ‘Racist’ comments about Jofra Archer during IPL 2025

Harbhajan Singh is facing severe backlash after allegedly making a racist remark about England fast bowler Jofra Archer during an IPL 2025 match. The comment was made while commentating on the Hindi version of Star Sports coverage during a match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on March 23. Harbhajan compared Archer’s performance to the fast meters of London’s black taxis, saying, “London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, aur yaha pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai.”

The comment immediately sparked outrage on social media. Many fans called for Harbhajan to apologize, while some demanded that the IPL take disciplinary action against him. One user on X wrote, “Harbhajan Singh has called Jofra Archer a black taxi driver with a high meter value just now. This is vile and disgusting.”

Harbhajan, who has faced criticism in the past for racial remarks, has yet to comment on the controversy. Social media users are also urging Star Sports, the BCCI, and the ECB to look into the matter. Some have called for Harbhajan to be removed from his commentary duties for the rest of the IPL season.

In the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs. Ishan Kishan’s century led SRH to a total of 286, the second-highest in IPL history. Rajasthan Royals, in response, managed 242. Archer had a tough outing, conceding 76 runs in his four-over spell without taking a wicket.