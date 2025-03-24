IHC restores Imran Khan’s visitation rights twice a week

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday restored former PTI chairman Imran Khan’s visitation rights, allowing him to meet his family and lawyers twice a week. The decision was made by a three-member bench led by Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar. The bench heard 26 petitions related to Imran’s visitation rights and jail conditions, including contempt applications against the Adiala Jail Superintendent.

During the hearing, Imran’s counsel, Zaheer Abbas, explained that the PTI leader was scheduled to meet his family on Tuesdays and lawyers on Thursdays, but meetings had not taken place as per standard operating procedures (SOPs). Justice Dogar remarked that this issue had already been settled in a prior intra-court appeal.

Advocate Naveed Malik, representing the jail superintendent, argued that the meetings were initially held twice a week but were later reduced due to security threats and the nature of Imran’s conviction. He claimed that PTI leaders misused the privilege to make political statements after meetings. However, the court emphasized that no political discussions should occur outside the jail after meetings.

The court ultimately ordered that only Imran’s appointed coordinator could decide who could meet him and added that media talks would be prohibited after meetings. The court also instructed that a formal application be made to the trial court for arranging a meeting between Imran and his children.