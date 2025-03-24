Mustafa Murder Case: Armaghan’s illegal call center defrauded U.S. Citizens

The Mustafa murder case has taken a significant turn as new evidence reveals the accused, Armaghan, was running an illegal hawala-hundi (underground money transfer) operation. Following this discovery, the government has registered a case against him in the Anti-Money Laundering Circle.

Illegal Operations & Digital Fraud

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Armaghan was engaged in hawala-hundi, digital currency transactions, and other fraudulent activities.

As per the FIR, he reportedly earned $300,000 to $400,000 per month through scams, which he then converted into digital currency. Several vehicles in his possession were also acquired using these illegal funds.

U.S. Scam Network

The investigation further uncovered that Armaghan had opened bank accounts under his employees’ names and operated a fraudulent call center targeting U.S. citizens. His team extracted sensitive information through calls and used it for financial fraud.

The FIR states that each call center operator scammed at least five people daily, with all proceeds ultimately reaching Armaghan. His illegal operation, established in 2018, functioned as a well-organized fraud network.

Lavish Lifestyle & U.S. Business Links

Armaghan allegedly owns three high-value vehicles and has already sold five others. Additionally, he and his father set up companies in the U.S. to facilitate hawala-hundi transactions.

Mustafa’s Kidnapping & Murder

Mustafa Aamir was kidnapped on January 6. A month later, on February 8, police raided a bungalow in Khayaban-e-Momin, DHA Karachi, to rescue him. During the operation, officers came under fire, leaving a DSP and three personnel injured.

Armaghan was arrested and, during interrogation, confessed that he, along with Shiraz, had placed Mustafa in the trunk of his own car, driven him to Hub, and burned him alive.