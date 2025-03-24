PSX starts week on a bearish note, KSE-100 index sheds 310 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kicked off the week on a bearish trend, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing 310.21 points (-0.26%) on Monday.

At 9:10 AM, the stock market was trading at 118,131.96 points, down from 118,442.17 points in the previous session.

Previous Session Performance

On Friday, the KSE-100 Index reversed to a bearish trend, shedding 327.60 points (-0.28%) to close at 118,442.18 points, compared to 118,769.77 points in the prior session.

Trading volume stood at 369.12 million shares, significantly lower than the 667.87 million shares traded in the previous session. The total value of traded shares also dropped to Rs23.27 billion, down from Rs38.52 billion.

Out of 435 companies that participated in trading, 193 recorded gains, 190 declined, and 52 remained unchanged.

Top Trading Stocks

The most actively traded stocks were:

Cnergyico PK – 49.09 million shares at Rs7.98 per share

Pak Refinery – 27.37 million shares at Rs38.14 per share

Fauji Foods Limited – 26.35 million shares at Rs16.61 per share

Biggest Gainers & Losers