Pakistan fully equipped to overcome challenges, says President Zardari

The nation celebrated Pakistan Day on Sunday with a military parade at Aiwan-e-Sadr to commemorate the Lahore Resolution of March 23, 1940.

Celebrations began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered after Fajr for the nation’s progress and prosperity.

This year, the Pakistan Day parade was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr instead of its traditional venue at Shakarparian parade ground.

President Asif Ali Zardari was the chief guest, alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, service chiefs, and other dignitaries.

Addressing the Pakistan Day ceremony, President Zardari highlighted the principles of “Unity, Faith, and Discipline” as the foundation for overcoming challenges.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices made for Pakistan’s independence and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to establishing a modern welfare state based on equality, justice, and the rule of law.

Zardari warned against external threats from India and militant groups, assuring that the armed forces and the nation stand united to thwart any nefarious designs.

He stressed the need to strengthen national defence, boost economic sectors, and create employment opportunities for youth, whom he termed the nation’s greatest asset.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Kashmir and Palestine, urging the international community to ensure their right to self-determination.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari reviewed the contingents of the armed forces, who stood in immaculate formation for the Pakistan Day parade.

A presidential salute was presented to him as the national anthem played, marking the ceremonial proceedings.

The president arrived at the venue in a traditional presidential chariot, escorted by his bodyguards on horseback, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his message highlighted that Pakistan Day marks a defining moment in the history of South Asia’s Muslims, who, under Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s leadership, sought a state built on dignity, freedom, and self-respect.

He stated that with the right policies, dedicated efforts, and national unity, Pakistan can achieve economic prosperity and global recognition.

As Pakistan Day coincides with Ramadan this year, the prime minister called for renewed commitment to faith, sacrifice, and perseverance, values that remain at the core of the nation’s foundation.

Moreover, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Services Chiefs have extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on Pakistan Day.

According to ISPR, the military leadership said this occasion epitomises the unwavering resolve of the Pakistani people.

They said with steadfast determination and divine guidance; Pakistan remains resolute in fortifying its democratic institutions and safeguarding the well-being of its citizens.

The military brass reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to protecting the sacred frontiers of the motherland and upholding sovereignty.