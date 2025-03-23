Sindh urges Centre to convene CCI meeting

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with cabinet members, visited the mausoleum of founder of the nation – Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah – on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

They offered Fateha (prayers) and laid flowers at the grave of the founder of Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, CM Murad Ali Shah reflected on the significance of March 23, 1940, when the All-India Muslim League adopted the Pakistan Resolution in Lahore, which laid the foundation for an independent homeland.

The CM also mentioned the tragic events of 1971 and how former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto played a pivotal role in rebuilding and uniting Pakistan.

Commenting on recent terrorist incidents in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, including the attack on the Jaffer Express and incidents in Noshki, Kalat, and Bannu, Murad Ali Shah underscored the importance of national security. He criticised political elements who had previously neglected to attend National Security Committee meetings and reiterated that terrorism must be addressed collectively.

To a question, Chief Minister Murad Shah categorically stated that no canals are being constructed. Addressing the concerns of the public, he emphasised that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will personally visit various areas to reassure citizens that no such canals will be built.

He reiterated that the PPP will never permit the construction of these canals and that any misinformation regarding the matter will be clarified.

Murad Ali Shah further asserted that no canals have ever been planned for construction in Sindh, and even the allotted lands for corporate farming will not receive water from any canal.

He urged the federal government to convene a CCI meeting to discuss all outstanding issues, including the water issue.

Expressing his concerns, the chief minister also pointed out the delay in the construction of the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway.

“Despite multiple attempts to advance the project, it has not been initiated,” he said. He stressed that this motorway is not solely intended for Sindh, but for the entire country, as it will significantly enhance trade.

Mr Shah indicated that funds for this motorway have been allocated under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), but this prioritisation is unwarranted. He recalled that when the issue was previously raised in the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), Sindh objected – not to the construction of a road, but to the absence of equitable development, which is mandated by the Constitution.

The CM contended that the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway should be constructed first rather than focusing on linking other districts elsewhere. He also stated that although the Sindh government should not be required to contribute, it is willing to do so to expedite the project.

Emphasising provincial autonomy, the chief minister made it clear that the Sindh government will not permit any federal institution to undertake projects in the province without its consent, as such actions lead to duplication of efforts.

He cited past instances, particularly during Imran Khan’s tenure, where parallel projects were initiated by both the federal and provincial governments, resulting in inefficiencies.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister prayed for Pakistan’s continued progress and urged all citizens to be prepared to defend the country.