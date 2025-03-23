16 terrorist killed during infiltration bid at Afghan border

Security forces killed 16 terrorists who were attempting to cross into Pakistan from the Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district early on Sunday morning, a statement from the military’s media wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces detected a group of terrorists attempting to enter the country through the Pak-Afghan border in the Ghulam Khan Kallay area.

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate,” the ISPR said. “After an intense fire exchange, all sixteen khawarij were sent to hell”, the statement read, using an official term designating the perpetrators of terrorist attacks.

The ISPR noted that Pakistan has consistently asked the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective management of their side of the border.

“[The] Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by khawarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” it asserted.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to security forces for stopping the terrorists’ infiltration in a statement.

According to the statement, the president “praised the bravery of the security forces for killing 16 khawarij during a timely operation”.

“Pakistan’s brave forces are committed to protecting the country’s borders at all times,” President Zardari was quoted as saying. “Actions against terrorists will continue until the complete elimination of the menace of terrorism.”

The president was quoted as saying that the entire nation “stands with its security forces in the fight against terrorism”.

In his statement, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the security forces for taking swift action and foiling “the infiltration of khawarij terrorists into North Waziristan”.

“The brave security forces brought 16 infiltrating khawarij terrorists to a tragic end,” the statement added. “[The] interior minister lauds security forces’ professionalism for killing 16 khawarij terrorists. We appreciate the actions of the security forces.”

February saw a marginal increase in terrorist attacks but a sharp surge in civilian casualties, according to a report published by the Islamabad-based think tank, Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (Picss).

According to Picss, the country witnessed 79 terrorist attacks last month, resulting in the deaths of 55 civilians and 47 security personnel, while 45 civilians and 81 security personnel were injured. Security forces, meanwhile, intensified counter-terrorism operations, eliminating 156 terrorists, injuring 20, and arresting 66, it said.