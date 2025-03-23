Ex-PM Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto posthumously awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan

An investiture ceremony to confer civil awards upon Pakistani and foreign nationals for their contributions in different fields was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Sunday.

President Asif Ali Zardari decorated the awards to the recipients. Former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was posthumously awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan in recognition of his services in the field of public service. His daughter Sanam Bhutto received the award. First Lady of Pakistan Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was also present on the occasion.

Among other prominent recipients include Sultan Alai Akbar Allana, Dr. Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, Ali Haider Gilani, Khawaja Anwar Majeed, Javed Jabbar, Saadia Rashid, Umar Farooq, Sana Hashwani, Safinaz Munir, Aneeqa Bano, Amin Muhammad Lakhani, Sarwar Munir Rao, Hassan Ayub and mir Nadir Khan Magsi.

The foreign nationals who received the award include Hyder Qurbanov and Dr. Christine Brunhilde, who received Sitara-e-Qauid-e-Azam, while Agostino Da Polenza and Professor Valeria Picacentini were given Tamgha-e-Pakistan and Dr Xinmin Liu was awarded Tamgha-e-Quaid-e-Azam.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari has been pleased to grant the Military awards to the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force.

These awards include two Sitara-i-Basalat, 227 Tamgha-i-Basalat, 82 Imtiazi Asnad, 185 Chief of Army Staff Commendation Cards, 23 Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), 112 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 133 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called the awarding of the country’s highest civilian honour, Nishan-e-Pakistan, to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto a historic milestone.

According to details, Bilawal said that honouring the PPP founder with this prestigious award is a significant moment in history.

He emphasised that bestowing Nishan-e-Pakistan on Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the architect of Pakistan’s Constitution, is a triumph for the ideology of Bhuttoism.

Bilawal Bhutto further said that the award recognises Bhutto’s invaluable contributions to the nation. He credited the former prime minister with awakening the people to fight for their rights and becoming their voice.

He added that while the dictator of the time tried to silence Fakhr-e-Asia (Pride of Asia), Shaheed Bhutto continues to live in the hearts of the people from Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to every corner of the country.

Reaffirming his commitment, Bilawal Bhutto stated that the Pakistan People’s Party remains steadfast in following the path of Bhuttoism and will always uphold the mission of its martyred founder.