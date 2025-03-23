PSL X replacement draft to take place today

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) X replacement draft will take place on Monday evening through a virtual session, the cricket board said in a statement on Sunday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that five cricketers who will be unavailable for a few matches will be partially replaced by their respective franchises. Peshawar Zalmi will replace Nahid Rana (Gold category), while Karachi Kings will select a replacement for Litton Das (Silver category).

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen drafted by Islamabad United in the Supplementary category and New Zealand duo Mark Chapman and Kane Williamson selected in the Platinum and Supplementary categories, respectively will also be unavailable for a few matches to Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi will make a pick to replace their Diamond category player Corbin Bosch for the entire season. The PSL X will take place in four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, from 11 April to 18 May.